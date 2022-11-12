Veracruz.- This Saturday, November 12, the municipality of Cosoleacaque will register warm temperatures that will be around 19 to 32 degrees Celsius, reported the Meteorologist of the Secretariat of Civil Protection of Veracruz.

According to the weather forecast for this Saturday, it is expected that minimum temperatures of 20 to 22 degrees Celsius will be developing in Cosoleacaque during the morning, as well as in the municipalities of Acayucan, Coatzacoalcos, Uxpanapa and the center and south of the entity.

Also, it is expected that the Cold Front Number 8 I arrived at Veracruz the morning of November 12 after crossing Tamaulipas.

The Meteorological System predicts that this mass of cold air known as the North will generate a drop in temperatures, as well as other factors, such as rain and gales.

Derived from this, Civil Protection reported that this Saturday there will be isolated rains with accumulations of 5 to 20 millimeters on average in the entity and up to 70 mm in regions of the Tecolutla to Actopan basin.

In addition, it is expected that this cold front will generate winds of 50 to 60 km/h and gusts of 70 to 85 km/h, for which the authorities have called on the population to take precautions.