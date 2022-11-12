Basketball | Lauri Markkanen is dunking more than ever before, the throwing percentage is huge

Situation is incredible for a Finnish basketball follower. The Utah Jazz are the sensational team of the NBA’s early season and Lauri Markkanen the team’s biggest star.

Markkanen is in the best shape of his career by almost all metrics, and behind the statistics hides an interesting thing about the game of the Finn who is knocking on superstardom.

Utah has surprised everyone except the team’s players, when the balance after 13 matches is ten wins and only three losses. The reasons for the success are at least good preparation for the season, great team play, extensive material – and Markkanen.

Markkanen has averaged 22.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is the team’s best point and rebounder.

The change from previous years is startling, and it’s not just limited to the score column.

Markkanen is in this season scored significantly closer than before and with a very high success rate.

In three in the previous season, i.e. seasons 2019–22, Markkanen threw a total of 836 times from inside the three-point line and a total of 1,009 times from behind the arc.

This season, Markkanen has attempted two-pointers 123 times and three-pointers only 80 times.

In addition to more doubles, Markkanen’s throwing accuracy has been really tough. Markkanen has sunk 65 percent of all two-point shots, that is, out of 123 attempts, the ball has slipped through the ring 80 times.

Lukema is the toughest player in Markkanen’s position in the NBA who has thrown at least a hundred times. Of all those who have thrown more than a hundred times, only the best player from the previous two seasons is ahead Nikola Jokic. The Denver Nuggets center has sunk 81 of 122 shots.

Markkanen has made all his two-point shots with a high percentage, but the statistic gets even tougher when you get closer to the basket.

From under the basket, Markkanen has sunk the ball into the basket with no less than 80.4 percent accuracy. There is one clear reason for this: dogging.

Markkanen has dunked, i.e. hit the ball downward into the basket a total of 24 times successfully and failed once. When there are 13 matches behind, it means the average of almost two Donk attempts, while in previous seasons the figure was 0.62–1.14.

In previous seasons, 30.1 percent of Markkanen’s coring attempts taken at a distance of less than a meter were donks. This season, the reading is 54.3 percent.

Basketball commentator and NBA expert Kristian Palotie sees Markkanen’s improved physique as an enabler of change.

“Markkanen is stronger, more explosive and better at receiving contact in dunk situations. Lay ups have changed to dunks, and Lauri tries to dunk in every situation”, Palotie analyzed.

“The biggest thing in the finishing situation is that before the movement was directed away from the basket, now he dunks over the defenders.”

Palotie sees, in addition to improved physics, two reasons that explain Markkanen’s great shooting percentage: self-confidence and the team around him.

In addition to the European Championships and improved physique, Markkanen himself has highlighted the accumulation of experience as one of the factors influencing self-confidence. For example, when you recognize situations faster and better, it is easier to make the right decisions.

“He has more solutions in two-point throws than before. It gives you the confidence to challenge from the three-point arc when you know you can finish against different defenses.”

“Furthermore, Lauri has more space on the field in Utah than ever before. There are so many players in the team who can throw further that it opens up space for Markkanen in a new way as well.”

Best attribute for throwing is known as true shooting. It takes into account all throws, from free throws to the three-point arc. Free throws are worth 0.5, doubles 1 and threes 1.5. In this statistic, Markkanen does not rise to the top of the series, even though the success rate of 64 is excellent.

The biggest explanation is the weakly sunken triplets. Six of eight attempts were sunk in the Atlanta game, but the percentage for the season is still only 34.1.

Longer two-point shots, on the other hand, fall dazzlingly well. 3–5 meters in throws, Markkanen’s success rate is no less than 69.2. Palotie considers the figure to be wild and reminds that the percentage may decrease over the course of the season.

“In those throws, especially the control of the strength of the middle body must be extremely good, because the throw almost always starts after a deflection or a step taken backwards. Throwing percentage tells about the development of central body control.”

In ice hockey NHL, we often talk about the “office” of a top player, referring to his favorite place when it comes to scoring or passing. Can we start talking about an area of ​​the basketball court as Markkanen’s office?

“Well, if it’s defined as the entire attack zone. Markkanen scores from everywhere, and that is the definition of an attacking superstar.”

Utah Jazz will play next time on the night between Saturday and Sunday Finnish time. The game starts on 13.11. at 1