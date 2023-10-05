













Attack on Titan: Animation studio gives us a new look at what awaits us in the series finale









The end of Attack on Titan is almost on our screens, we will finally have to say goodbye completely to the reconnaissance legion. And well, It was inevitable that we would become very longing for the past and even more so now that the Kusanagi studio released an image of the final chapter.

However, it is interesting because the illustration in question is part of Eren and Mikasa’s childhood home. Partially that’s where the story began, right? between the walls of the citadel and between the walls of his home.

This is a clear circular wink, as a way of marking spatiality and temporality in history. Now that we know Eren won’t back down, Mikasa and Armin are heartbroken. There is very little time left to know how humanity will survive.

Source: Studio Kusanagi

On the other hand, let’s remember that prior to the end of the animation, The anime mangaka confirmed that he will release a color art book of Attack on Titan and that this will include a one-shot which, although it has not been formally revealed, there are widespread suspicions that it will star Levi Ackerman.

We recommend you: Attack on Titan finally sets a date for its definitive end

Where can I see the end of Attack on Titan?

Crunchyroll will be the platform that will distribute the final chapter of the anime. However, it should be noted that it also has the complete series.

The last installment had problems in the simulcast format, let’s hope the next and final release is less chaotic.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)