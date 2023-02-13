Veracruz.- This Monday, January 13, in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz, temperatures of 16 to 25 degrees Celsius will be registering with cloudy activity and probability of rain.

According to the Secretary of Civil Protection for this Monday in a large part of Veracruz cold temperatures will be presenting during the morning, which will be around 7 to 15 degrees Celsius.

Likewise, minimum temperatures are expected to be around 15 to 17 degrees Celsius in the southern region of the state, with the exception of Perote and Orizaba where temperatures of zero degrees are expected.

In general, it was reported that for this start of the week in Veracruz they will favor low temperatures and a cold and icy environment in mountains and elevated areas.

However, daytime temperatures are expected to increase in relation to the periods of sunshine that occur during the day.

Likewise, for this Monday morning mists and drizzles are expected in the plains and in the south afternoon in mountains, as well as strong winds of up to 60 kilometers per hour.