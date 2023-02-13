Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that on February 23 and 24, “great events” for world politics will take place in New York. This was reported on February 12 by the publication TSN.

“On February 23 and 24, there will be “great events” in New York. <…> There will be many important political signals, there will be decisions on sanctions, weapons, there will be symbols of unity, and this will happen at all levels,” he said.

On February 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky imposed sanctions against 200 Russian citizens. The imposed sanctions involve the freezing of assets; restriction of trading operations; restriction, partial or complete termination of the transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine; preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine and other actions. The restrictions will be in place for 50 years.

Earlier, on February 8, the UK authorities once again expanded the anti-Russian sanctions list by introducing restrictions against 15 individuals and legal entities of the Russian Federation. In total, the restrictions apply to six organizations that “provide military equipment, such as drones” for Russia’s special military operation to protect Donbass.

On February 3, the Pentagon announced a $2.175 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which included HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and ammunition for Javelin man-portable anti-tank missile systems. In addition, the United States included GLSDB projectiles in the package, which can fly about 150 km.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia against the backdrop of a special military operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin after the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.

