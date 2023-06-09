The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather for tomorrow will be generally fair, partly cloudy at times, humid at night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas, and winds are light to moderate in speed, active at times during the day, causing dust.
Winds southwesterly to northwesterly / 10 to 25, reaching 40 km / h.
The Arabian Gulf is light waves, while the first tide will occur at 19:17, the second tide at 05:29, the first tide at 11:54, and the second tide at 23:37.
The Sea of Oman is light, while the first tide will occur at 14:52, the second tide at 03:04, the first tide at 08:07, and the second tide at 21:26.
The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow.
City: Maximum temperature, minimum temperature, maximum humidity, minimum humidity
Abu Dhabi 43 30 85 25
Dubai 41 30 80 25
Sharjah 41 27 75 20
Ajman 38 30 90 25
Umm Al Quwain 38 25 90 20
Ras al-Khaimah 39 28 80 30
Fujairah 36 30 90 20
Al Ain 44 28 65 20
Liwa 47 30 75 15
Al Ruwais 44 30 70 25
Goods 45 30 75 25
Delma 41 30 85 35
Greater / Lesser Tunb 37 28 85 35
Abu Musa 37 28 85 35.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Weather #expected #tomorrow
Leave a Reply