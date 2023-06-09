The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather for tomorrow will be generally fair, partly cloudy at times, humid at night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas, and winds are light to moderate in speed, active at times during the day, causing dust.

Winds southwesterly to northwesterly / 10 to 25, reaching 40 km / h.

The Arabian Gulf is light waves, while the first tide will occur at 19:17, the second tide at 05:29, the first tide at 11:54, and the second tide at 23:37.

The Sea of ​​Oman is light, while the first tide will occur at 14:52, the second tide at 03:04, the first tide at 08:07, and the second tide at 21:26.

The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow.

City: Maximum temperature, minimum temperature, maximum humidity, minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 43 30 85 25

Dubai 41 30 80 25

Sharjah 41 27 75 20

Ajman 38 30 90 25

Umm Al Quwain 38 25 90 20

Ras al-Khaimah 39 28 80 30

Fujairah 36 30 90 20

Al Ain 44 28 65 20

Liwa 47 30 75 15

Al Ruwais 44 30 70 25

Goods 45 30 75 25

Delma 41 30 85 35

Greater / Lesser Tunb 37 28 85 35

Abu Musa 37 28 85 35.