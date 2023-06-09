Isabella Ricci and Fabio Mantovani have put a definitive end to their love story. This was announced by the former competitor of Men and women through a post published on his Instagram profile. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Isabella Ricci and Fabio Mantovani had met in the well-known program conducted by Maria DeFilippi broadcast on Canale Cinque. Towards the end of the year 2021, the couple had decided to leave the broadcast to live theirs love story outside the cameras. Subsequently, a few months after their acquaintance, they are married to wedding.

However, their marriage was short-lived as the sad announcement by the interested party. Therefore, the former lady of Men and women officially communicated that she separated from her husband through a post posted on his Instagram profile. These were the words listed in the note:

On June 6, I legally separated. When it’s too good to be true, it’s not.

The love story of Isabella Ricci and Fabio Mantovani

Isabella Ricci and Fabio Mantovani got married on the day May 28, 2022 with the celebration of a civil ceremony. After the wedding, the former couple decided to move to the city of Dubai. Anyway, all those projects that both of them wanted to do have now fallen apart. Over the last period, on the web, there were already many insistent rumors regarding an alleged marital crisis.

Now, the former lady herself has taken care of confirming the rumors. For the moment, we are not aware of the reasons that led ex-spouses to separate. As for Fabio Mantovani, none has arrived yet declaration by the former knight of the program conducted by Maria De Filippi.