The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather for tomorrow will be generally fair, with the chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east, and another rise in temperatures, and humid night and Monday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming on some coastal areas.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, brisk at times, with a speed of 10 to 25, reaching 35 km/h.

The center stated, in its daily bulletin, that the Arabian Gulf will be light. While the first tide will occur at 14:39, the second at 01:55, the first tide at 08:21, and the second at 19:38.

He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will be light. While the first tide will occur at 11:22, the second at 22:17, the first tide at 16:56, and the second at 04:58.