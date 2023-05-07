Alessia and Jimmy became a couple again after a romantic kiss in “At the bottom there is room”But they didn’t count on Francesca catching them red-handed. In chapter 213 of the América TV series, young Gonzales and Miss Montalbán could not stand the distance anymore and gave free rein to their true feelings. However, they did not count on the ‘Noni’ being near the place and seeing them secretly. How did Diego Montalbán’s wife hide and what will happen now with this secret romance?

Francesca would reveal Jimmy and Alessia’s secret

Against all odds, Alessia and Jimmy secretly became a couple again, but this time Francesca discovered them together at the precise moment they were kissing on a hidden side of the house. At first, the Maldini matriarch believed that her stepdaughter was with the bodybuilder she was dating, but when she saw the scene well, she realized that it was actually Charo’s son, something that caused her to react with a little cry.

The young lovers noticed the sound emitted by the ‘Noni’ and Jimmy thought it was an owl, so Diego Montalbán’s wife began to emulate the sounds of said animal while hiding behind a wall. Now, with the knowledge of this relationship (which she considers very bad), Francesca could make the decision to tell her father about this affair.

It should be noted that in the preview of episode 214 it is seen that “Fran” will speak privately with Alessia and confess that she saw her kissing Jimmy. Therefore, it would be a matter of time before the truth comes out. How will the chef, who has always hated the Gonzales, react upon hearing this news?

Where to see all the seasons of “Al fondo hay sitio”?

You can watch all the seasons of “Al fondo hay sitio” online with a subscription to the platform America TVGO. You can also follow the weekly episodes of the series that are uploaded to the official YouTube channel of the series.