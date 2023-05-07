The Mexican striker, Raúl Jiménez, is experiencing one of his most difficult moments in European football after his skull fracture and that is that he is erased by the coach, Julen Lopeteguiand for the sixth consecutive game he did not see playing minutes with the wolves.
The new absence of the Club América youth squad in the line-up and bench of the wolverhampton Doubts about his future in the English team for the next season are increasing and it is that although he still has one more year on his contract until the summer of 2024, it seems that his time at Wanderers has ended.
For this reason, in the following list we mention five possible destinations where the Aztec attacker could continue his career, according to some rumors that have emerged in the press in recent months.
It is a reality that the Eagles do not need Raul Jimenezbut the player is the one who needs the team, derived from their disastrous drop in level of play in the last couple of years since they currently have strikers who can satisfy their needs as Henry Martin and jonathan rodriguez.
The striker of the wolves It represents more of a nostalgic theme for his fans to be able to see him defending his colors again, since he left as a pride of the quarry and throughout his stay in Europe he has been closely followed in his failures and successes.
However, if it is possible to be able to see him represent the cream-blue team again and now more than ever, a repatriation would not be unreasonable, although the limitation is that he is not yet a free agent and they would have to pay for his transfer.
In accordance with Kerry NewsBefore and after the injury suffered by the Mexican attacker, he already had a series of direct offers from the MLS, from at least two or three franchises without knowing what they were, so that the next summer market, a new interest will surely arise He even assured that, “They will pay him what he wants.”
During the last winter market, the Mexican was wanted by the Besiktas from Turkey, but his arrival did not materialize since the player wanted to remain in England.
The team was very interested in his services and it was even reported that the president of the Turkish club traveled to England to negotiate with the player and it is said that they would still have him on the radar so he remains a possibility as a possible destination.
According to the journalist Pete O’Rourkethe wolves reinforced their lead with the aim of letting go of Raul Jimenezlikewise at the beginning of the year according to TUDNthe rumors pointed out that the Serie A of Italy would be the next destination for the Mexican, specifically the Rome I would be interested in your services.
Following the speculation of previous months, there has also been talk of a possible interest from Spain and the interested clubs would be Sevilla and Real Sociedad, teams that have had several Aztec footballers in their ranks.
In the case of Seville they have had several Mexicans like GErardo Torrado, Miguel Layún, Javier Hernández. and actually ‘Tecatito’ Crown; while those of Anoeta have in their memory the great Carlos candle which was a benchmark at the time.
So some of these clubs would take it into consideration for their respective objectives in the next season.
