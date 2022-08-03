Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

Rains of varying intensity, ranging from light, medium and heavy, fell on areas of the country, and heavy rains fell on the city of Al Ain. In the afternoon, it extends over some inland and southern areas, and southeast to northeasterly light to moderate speed, active and sometimes strong winds with clouds, exciting for dust and dust, and its speed is from 20 to 30 km / h up to 60 km / h, and the sea is light in the Arabian Gulf. In the Oman Sea.

Yesterday, there was an opportunity to form cumulus clouds accompanied by rain and active, fast and sometimes strong winds, causing dust and dust, which led to a decrease in the horizontal visibility.

The National Center of Meteorology called for caution and caution during heavy rains and strong winds descending from convective clouds, on some eastern regions, which lead to the flying of solid objects and low horizontal visibility.

The weather situation that started last Tuesday and ends today, according to the report of the National Center of Meteorology, as a result of the oscillatory movement of the Tropical Convergence Line (ITCZ), which moves towards the north of the Arabian Peninsula and then retreats to the south, has led to the advancement of surface and upper depressions from the south towards the north, and the flow of air masses The humid area from the Arabian Sea and the Sea of ​​Oman towards the region and the country, which witnessed high temperatures during the day and the formation of local convective rain clouds over different regions of the country, especially in the east and south, and also extending to the Al Dhafra region, accompanied by lightning and thunder sometimes.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the climate of the current month of August is affected by the extension of the Indian monsoon, as well as thermal depressions from the southwest, which lead to a noticeable rise in temperature. Eastern mountains and high temperatures. Cumulus rainy clouds develop in the afternoon and then move towards the interior. Some areas of the country are affected during this month, especially in the first half of it, by the extension of the Intertropical Convergence Line (ITCZ), which is accompanied by the formation of Cumulus rainy over Sporadic areas, especially the southern and some western areas.