Three friends undertake a trip to Ayvalik to try to direct their future. What could go wrong? The new miniseries Netflixtitled “my other self”, answers this question throughout its eight episodes. The result did not leave fans indifferent.

A few hours after its premiere, the Turkish production is already a trending topic and everything seems to indicate that it will lead the popularity ranking of the streaming platform.

What is it about?

Sevgi, Ada and Leyla are three very dear friends who have known each other since college. When the former discovers that she has cancer, she sets out on a journey to renew herself and meet a mysterious man named Zaman. Of course, they end up accompanying her with no idea of ​​the adventure they are getting involved in.

Who stars in the film?

Tuba Büyüküstün as Ada

Boncuk Yılmaz as Sevgi

Silk Bakan as Leyla.

Other names completing the cast include Murat Boz (Toprak), Füsun Demirel (Muko), Fırat Tanış (Zaman), Umut Kurt (Erdem), Rıza Kocaoğlu (Fikret), and Serkan Altunorak (Selim).

Approved by critics and fans

The series has critical approval with a 6 out of 10 in the specialized media IMDb. This rating, added to the approval of the public, have made it one of the installments with the best forecast on Netflix.

“Viewers will experience the same, as the series constantly raises various questions related to one’s past,” noted the Midgar Times review.