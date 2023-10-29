Weather | A driving warning has been issued for Monday, for example, in Uusimaa

For example, Uusimaa has been given a driving weather warning for Monday.

Driving weather continues in a bad part of the country from the beginning of the week, when low pressure approaches Finland.

Ostrobothnia has had poor driving weather over the weekend, and driving weather warning continues in the area from the beginning of the week. In addition, the Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a driving weather warning for Kymenlaakso and Uudellemaa on Monday.

“The path and intensity of the low pressure is still uncertain for Monday and Tuesday,” says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Cecilia Wolff.

Meteorology the facility also issues warnings for bad driving weather to the west for Tuesday and Wednesday.

“There may be 5 to 15 centimeters of snow in places. Due to possible snowfalls, it is necessary to follow the given warnings. In Uusimaa and Kymenlaakso, many may still have summer tires.”