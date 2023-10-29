Home page politics

The terrorist organization Hamas abducted over 200 people to the Gaza Strip. The release of further hostages would only be possible if there was a ceasefire, it was said on Friday.

Gaza – All in the Gaza Strip People abducted are seen as Israelis – regardless of what passport they have, a Hamas representative told the Russian state news agency RIA on Friday during a visit to Moscow (October 27). The terrorist organization announced that it would only release more hostages when Israel at war agree to a ceasefire. According to representatives of the terrorist organization, around 50 of the prisoners have already died in Israeli air strikes against Gaza.

War in Israel: If Israel agrees to ceasefire, Hamas wants to release hostages

In the massacre on October 7th, the radical Islamic group Hamas killed 1,400 people and took over 200 hostages. Declarations IsraelAccording to reports, more than half of the people detained in the Gaza Strip have foreign passports from 25 different countries. “For us, all prisoners are Israelis,” Abu Marzouk, a member of the terrorist organization’s Politburo, told the RIA news agency on Friday during a visit to Moscow. The hostages were not seen as Russians, French or Americans, it said.

Representative of the Hamas traveled to the Russian capital last week at the invitation of the Kremlin. Israel criticized Russia’s decision as a “dignified step.” Hamas needs time to “find the hostages in the Gaza Strip and then release them,” another representative of the terrorist organization who traveled there told the newspaper Russian newspaper Kommersant on Friday with. A ceasefire is needed for this, Abu Hamid continued. Until Israel agrees, Hamas will not release any more hostages.

Hamas officials call Russia a “friendly country”

The Russian Foreign Ministry loudly emphasized that the talks were about the release of the hostages and the evacuation of foreign citizens from the Gaza Strip Kommersant on Friday. Moscow continues to maintain its unchanged position in favor of the establishment of a Palestinian state, the Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated. Russia is “a friendly country for the Palestinian people and maintains relations with all its representatives,” Hamas representative Hamid said during his visit on Friday. “We are always ready to join in [Russland] to advise on various topics.”

Hamas terror in Israel: UN Secretary General Guterres calls for a ceasefire for the release of hostages

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza conflict on Saturday. It is a “humanitarian catastrophe” and he is surprised by the “unprecedented escalation” of the bombings, said Guterres, according to a statement on Saturday. “I reiterate my call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, coupled with the unconditional release of the hostages and the provision of aid on a scale that meets the dramatic needs of the people of Gaza,” the UN chief wrote on Platform X (formerly Twitter ).

The UN General Assembly also called for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip in a resolution on Friday by a large majority. Meanwhile, Israel declared a new phase of the war against the radical Islamic Hamas on Sunday, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced. The goals of the “second stage of the war” are the “existential” destruction of the military capacity of Hamas and its leadership for Israel, as well as the return of the hostages. The Israeli army once again appealed to the residents of Gaza City to flee to the south.

A few days ago, Hamas released two of the hostages kidnapped on October 7th. According to the New York Times are “based on discussions between the United States and Qatar.” Negotiations for the release of around 50 more hostages from Hamas captivity, who have another citizenship in addition to Israel, are underway, it was said last week. During a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas in 2011, over a thousand Palestinian criminals were released – including the current Hamas boss Jahia Sinwar.