Home page politics

Of: Florian Naumann and Jens Kiffmeier

Split

Ukraine is devastated and will cost billions to rebuild. SPD leader Saskia Esken wants to help with a wealth tax. The CSU warns.

Berlin/Kyiv – The Ukraine war currently seems to be headed for further escalation. But in Berlin on Tuesday (October 25) a reconstruction conference was already thinking about the “after”. One thing is clear: restoring the country will cost billions. According to estimates, Ukraine’s financial requirements are already at least 350 billion euros. And at the same time, Volodymyr Zelensky’s economic advisor, Alexander Rodnyansky, sees a great need, for example to pay for pensions: he would like 500 million dollars from Germany alone. Monthly.

The date was not supposed to be a donor conference, so there were no commitments. But SPD leader Saskia Esken wants to help – and also has a way of raising the necessary funds in mind. Among other things, the introduction of a wealth tax could open up new funds, party leader Saskia Esken suggested in an interview Editorial network Germany (RND) before. With a solidarity-based “assets levy on the super-rich”, cohesion in society could be strengthened and the financing of the Marshall Plan for Ukraine secured.

Ukraine war: SPD leader Saskia Esken a wealth tax for the super-rich

After Putin’s destruction in Ukraine, money is needed: Saskia Esken (SPD) wants to finance reconstruction with a wealth tax. © Wolfgang Kumm/Gavriil Grigorov/Emilio Morenatti/ap/dpa/Montage

At the conference, the representatives of all participating countries agreed on the principle that a kind of Marshall plan might be necessary due to the high level of destruction in the Ukraine war – similar to the reconstruction of Germany after the Second World War. But it is still completely unclear how the costs will be covered and divided.

The CSU immediately spoke out against Esken’s initiative. “The government should better focus on boosting the economy to generate more income over the long term instead of pursuing the deindustrialization of our country…” tweeted Florian Hahn, the Union faction’s defense policy spokesman.

A possible “de-industrialization” is currently a frequently invoked possible consequence of the energy crisis. Some sanctions critics also use the scenario to call for an end to the measures against Russia. However, this does not apply to the Union.

Green demands for a wealth tax had already caused unrest in the 2021 election campaign. Deborah Schanz, Head of the Institute for Business Taxation at the LMU Munich, mentioned two specific problems in an interview with Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA.

Wealth tax for the super rich in Germany? FDP at least open to oligarch money

The SPD proposal for a wealth tax met with parts of the German politics but also with consent. Esken did not give any specific details about the amount or scope. Nevertheless, the left also advocated the introduction in principle. “We need Europe-wide participation by the super-rich,” said parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch of the dpa news agency. It shouldn’t be the case that ordinary taxpayers, who are already suffering from inflation and energy prices, have to pay Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war bill alone. Therefore should at the same time also about the Use of assets confiscated from Russian oligarchs for reconstruction to be discussed.

In the federal government, at least in this regard, there is no disapproval. After already billions have been frozen across Europe, Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) had campaigned weeks ago to “skim” this money for the reconstruction of Ukraine. However, there are currently still high legal hurdles that must first be removed within the EU. (jk/fn)