“De-Nazification” is followed by “desatinization”: Russia is now dragging the Ukraine war onto the religious level. Apparently with clear ulterior motives.

Moscow – Vladimir Putin had many notable twists and turns in his September 30 annexation speech. Linguistically and in terms of content. One of the most rhetorically striking was the accusation that the West cultivated a “certain satanism”.

Ukraine and “Satan”: Russian Official Takes Up Kadyrov Slogan – “Embarrassing”

This motif, which is fed by religious spheres, is now apparently part of the argumentative arsenal of the entire Russian government: in a guest article, an official of the National Security Council proclaimed “de-Satanization” as an “urgent” goal in the Ukraine war. He pointed to “hundreds of cults” allegedly operating in the country. And to a prominent cue-giver: Ramzan Kadyrov. The state news agency Tass reported on the statement – ​​but only in their Russian language offer.

Alexey Pavlov, deputy secretary of the Security Council, took the floor. The “Church of Satan” is spreading throughout Ukraine, he claimed on the website, according to Tass aif.ru. Pavlov pointed to the roots of the supposed phenomenon in the USA, also in line with Putin’s arguments: Satanism is “one of the officially recognized religions” there. Ukrainian authorities support the tendencies, he explained.

The US journalist Julia Davis, who specializes in monitoring Russian media, described the process as “embarrassing”: After the often cited “denazification”, the Security Council resorted to “desatinization” as the next absurd combat term. However, the new wording could well have a deeper strategic meaning. For Putin, the alliance with the Orthodox Church is an important anchor of domestic power. Conflicts are apparently smoldering in the Russian army.

Ukraine War: Fighting “Satan” as a cement for conflicts in Russia’s army?

According to the US think tank “Institute for the Study of War” (ISW), Putin’s government could therefore specifically address “religious minorities” in the Russian armed forces. Officials tried to link the war to religious concepts – ones that are accessible to both Christians and Muslims.

According to reports, Russia had recently (forced) recruited a disproportionate number of minorities for the army. Also and especially in the Muslim-dominated republics of the huge country. To Information from the ISW there had now been “eruptions of violence” between members of different religions in the troops. The Kremlin could now have identified the supposed fight against evil as the cement for these cracks.

Because Pavlov didn’t just refer to “sects” in Ukraine. But also explains that Ukrainian society is characterized by “fanatics” who oppose Christian, Muslim and also Jewish “values”. Kadyrov addressed Muslims directly: He spoke of a “jihad” against Ukrainian “Satanism”.

Ukraine news: Kadyrov calls out “jihad”.

The Chechen leader, who is often referred to as “Putin’s bloodhound” in the tabloid media, went one step further. He attacked the west and “Europe”. “Satanism acts openly against Russia,” he declared in a Tuesday (October 25) telegram account published statement. The rights of atheists would be protected, those of “believers” violated.

Kadyrov further claimed that children were taken away from “traditional” couples and given “deliberately” to same-sex couples – a narrative that had also caused horror and incomprehension in the Swedish election campaign, among other things. The hardliner linked his theses to a barely concealed threat: participants in a demonstration against Mohammed cartoons in Chechnya’s capital Grozny had threatened to “go to Europe” to fight: “Where are these heroes now?” Kadyrov asked rhetorically.

Putin exploits religion in the Ukraine war: Dugin speaks of “war of hosts of angels”

Vladimir Putin himself has repeatedly played on the religious keyboard. “And here the words from the Holy Scriptures come to mind: ‘There is no greater love than when someone lays down his life for his friends,'” the Russian President said in March, apparently to provide motivation for the war effort raise. A reference to a verse from the Gospel of John – which in the original is hardly meant as a bellicose incitement.

Moscow Patriarch Kirill is one of Putin’s most important supporters in Russia. According to the Federal Agency for Civic Education, three quarters of Russians professed to be Russian Orthodox in a survey. Only on Tuesday did Kirill once again side with the Kremlin: He described Russia as an “island of freedom” – despite drastic restrictions on freedom of expression and massive protests against forced recruitment.

The Russian philosopher and in some places regarded as Putin’s mastermind Alexander Dugin recently proclaimed the “war of the hosts of angels” at a “World Council of the Russian People” of the Orthodox Church, as reported by the Bavarian Radio. The newspaper Moskovsky Komsolets I did, however, reassure my own readers in her report: “None of the politicians present made such an apocalyptic statement.” But this moderation is apparently over now. (fn)