Weak Ice | Pilkkija was found drowned in Masku

An elderly ice fisherman was found drowned. The Coast Guard reminds that ice weakens in the sun.

Old an ice fisherman was found drowned in Masku in Varsinais-Suomen on Wednesday evening, said the Coast Guard of Western Finland In the X message service.

According to the Coast Guard, the relatives had made a report about the man who had not returned home. The patrol squadron found an opening in Mynälahti where the ice fisherman was found drowned.

The Coast Guard reminded that ice weakens in the sun.

“South of Merenkurku, Easter should be spent on land,” the Coast Guard urged in its message.