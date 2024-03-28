The actor from “Univer” and “SashaTanya” Sviridov underwent emergency surgery in Moscow

Actor from the Russian TV series “SashaTanya” and “Univer” Andrei Sviridov was urgently hospitalized in Moscow. This is reported by Telegram-Mash channel.

A 48-year-old man was hospitalized due to infection. He had undergone abdominal surgery in the past, and the thread that remained after the stitches were removed became infected. After a while, it began to fester in the skin. Felt pain, the artist immediately turned to doctors.

Surgeons performed an operation under a ventilator to remove the suppuration and removed the cause of the infection. In addition, Sviridov has concomitant pathologies. One of them is diabetes, he is forced to take insulin.

Andrey Sviridov played the role of Gena’s bodyguard in “SashaTan” and “Univer”.

Previously, Honored Artist of the RSFSR Svetlana Svetlichnaya was urgently hospitalized in Moscow due to heart problems. She was taken to intensive care.