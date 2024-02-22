2K has announced the full list of all the wrestlers playable games that will be available in WWE 2K24 at launch, which you can find below. Take a few minutes of free time, as the list includes over 200 WWE Superstars.

Among these we find some of the most popular names of the moment, such as Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bayley, Asuka, but also many Legends, such as Dude Love, Dusty Rhodes, George “The Animal” Steele , Ken Shamrock, “Ravishing” Rick Rude. There is also no shortage of new entries for the series, such as “Big” Bronson Reed, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Fallon Henley, Maxxine Dupri, Thea Hail.

Note, that in the list both Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon are missing, both at the center of a case of sexual violence and, although there has been no official communication from 2K, their absence in the roster is probably linked to this story. The former president of the Stamford federation resigned from all positions held, while Lesnar was removed from all future WWE plans, including his return to the Royal Rumble and WestleMania 40. The latter also appeared on the cover of Forty Years Of Wrestlemania Edition, which has now been modified and no longer includes the wrestler.