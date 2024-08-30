Since last Wednesday there has been no news of Veronica Pellino, a 12-year-old girl who disappeared from the community in Molfetta. The ongoing searches have not yet yielded any results

These are hours of fear and anguish that are being experienced at this moment for the fate of a girl of just 12 years old, Veronica Pellinodisappeared from a community for minors in Molfetta, in the province of Bari.

girl who left the community

Veronica has been missing since last Wednesday. The girl left the facility where she had been staying for several months in the evening without notifying anyone. Since then, no further news has been received about her despite ongoing search operations.

Veronica Pellino’s departure appears to be voluntary

The alarm about the disappearance of 12-year-old Veronica Pellino was raised by the very facility that had been hosting her for several months. However, the complaint was only made on day after the actual disappearanceon August 29th, when his absence was first noticed.

Agents search for missing girl

The managers of the facility then alerted the Carabinieri who immediately began searching for the girl in the area, but still found no trace of her.

The most supported hypothesis at the moment would be that of a voluntary departure.

The Father’s Concern

Veronica’s father is very concerned, Joseph Pellinofor the sudden disappearance of his daughter. This is his appeal to anyone who has useful information for finding her:

“Days have passed without any news of Veronica, and our pain grows with the passing of time. We ask anyone who may have seen or knows anything to contact us immediately.”

investigations in progress

The father’s desperate appeal is addressed to anyone who may have useful information regarding his daughter’s disappearance. Even the smallest detail could prove important to the competent authorities engaged in solving the case.

Veronica Pellino is described as follows: 5’10” tall, with long light brown hair, brown eyes and a medium build.