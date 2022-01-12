The first deputy chairman of the public chamber (OP) of the Leningrad region, Vladimir Petrov, turned to the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, with a proposal to add a new section to the passport. RIA News…

The representative of the Leningrad Oblast OP proposed to add data on vaccination against COVID-19 and PCR tests to the document. In his opinion, this information will make the travels of Russians more comfortable.

“Such a section will make life easier for an ordinary traveler and will eliminate the need to have with you a huge number of accompanying documents that give the right to legally cross state borders,” Petrov stressed.

Earlier it was reported that in Sweden the vaccination certificate was hidden in a subcutaneous chip. It is absolutely safe for its owner, since it does not cause an allergic reaction. At the same time, for the operation of the chip, you do not need to install a special application or buy a certain gadget.