Torreón.- Brands usually use holidays to create a strategy and achieve a greater number of consumers. In the case of a bar in Torreón, Mexico, it became a trend in social networks because it announced that I would give beer mugs this Sunday to those who are less than 1.60.

This for the reason of Children’s Day, the Mexican establishment offered to give away beer to all short people who measure less than 160 centimeters, for which caused a furor

The Mexican bar took advantage of the meme of short people who ask for less than 1.60 meters and many consider them children for that reason, although as a joke, however, the bar took it very seriously by giving a gift to all those customers of that height .

Through Facebook’s digital platform, the ‘Opera Bar’ account released a publication that went viral, since the image showed the famous Mexican motor racing driver, Sergio Pérez, who despite being tall of 1.73 meters, was the person who was placed next to a ruler to measure 1 meter 59 centimeters.

While added in the description: “At the opera we think of you. If you measure less than 1.60m visit us on April 30 and we will give you a free average beer”.

The way in which the bar celebrates Children’s Day is with: “Free average beer, Tecate light, Indio or Bank Card, restrictions apply.”

Reason why the Mexican establishment after sharing its promotion to give away its products, Internet users did not hesitate to react immediately and make the publication go viral.