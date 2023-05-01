RusVesna: Russian artillery hit a transport hub in Ukrainian Pavlograd

The Russian military hit the transport hub in Pavlograd, Dnepropetrovsk region. About it informs “Russian Spring”.

The blow was inflicted by artillery on the ammunition depots and the railway echelon of the Ukrainian military.

The transport hub was used to supply and transfer resources of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). It is noted that there was a detonation of ammunition, there were no reports of personnel losses.

Ukrainian media also reported explosions in the Dnepropetrovsk region. Edition “Strana.ua” in Telegramchannel notes that after the explosion in Pavlograd, a strong fire started.

In the Pavlograd executive committee urged residents to stay in shelters and not post photos and messages online until official data is received.

Information about the impact of Russian forces on the warehouses and infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Pavlograd was also confirmed by the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

“There are mass arrivals in Pavlograd along the railway infrastructure and warehouses with combat kits and fuel and lubricants,” he said. According to the official, their Armed Forces were saving up for a counteroffensive.

On April 29, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced a counteroffensive of the country’s Armed Forces in Crimea. The head of state said that, in his opinion, the Ukrainian military would be able to push back Russian troops and return the peninsula to Kyiv’s control.

Prior to this, on April 28, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said that the country’s Armed Forces are ready for a counteroffensive and are waiting for the appropriate decision of the command.

Russian Aerospace Forces will deliver a preemptive strike before the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

“Russian Spring” with reference to resources related to Ukrainian intelligence, informsthat the Russian Space Forces will deliver a preemptive strike before the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the publication, 14 or 16 strategic bombers took off from various air bases. They are heading towards Ukraine and after some time will reach the launch line of cruise missiles. Also, Geranium kamikaze drones were raised into the air.

On April 28, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a group missile attack on the reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Also, the Russian army struck at the joint defense headquarters of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut).

Sergei Lebedev, coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, said that a missile strike by the Russian army on the night of April 27 on the territory of a shipyard in Nikolaev destroyed about 20 senior Ukrainian and foreign officers.

Russian aircraft are monitored by NATO intelligence

“Russian Spring” informedthat NATO scouts are watching the Russian planes.

It is noted that the expected strike and other military activity of the Russian troops are observed from the Black Sea RQ-4B Global Hawk and P-8A Poseidon.

It is also reported that Russian ships and submarines are at sea with a total salvo of 24 missiles, Tu-95 strategic bombers are approaching the launch line from distant bases.

Earlier, The Times newspaper wrote that the Ukrainian troops are not ready for a large-scale counteroffensive, but the country has no choice. According to her, the President of the Republic, Volodymyr Zelensky, must show what the US calls “return on investment” in order to maintain the support of Western states.

The founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin, in turn, believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently ready for a counteroffensive and it will take place in the near future. According to the forecasts of the head of the group, the Ukrainian army will begin the corresponding maneuvers by May 15.