We tested the latest version of the iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max, which combines vacuuming with mopping functionality. This new vacuum cleaner arrives with the promise of reducing maintenance to a minimum thanks to its innovative AutoWash base, which not only empties the tank and recharges the battery, but also washes and dries the mop automatically.

The differentiating element of the Combo 10 Max compared to the rest of the Roombas available on the market is, without a doubt, its AutoWash base. Its objective is to simplify the maintenance of the robot vacuum cleaner as much as possible. After each cleaning session, the mop is washed and dried, which prevents the bad odors that are generated when they are dirty and damp. The water tank is refilled from the base at the same time as the dirt tank is emptied, ensuring the robot is always ready for its next cleaning.

In the AutoWash base we will find three tanks, one for clean water, one for dirty water that comes from cleaning the mop, and one for vacuumed dirt. Usability fails here, since iRobot does not clearly mark which is which. The maintenance of the Combo 10 Max consists of filling the clean water tank and emptying the other two, although depending on the size and frequency of cleaning, the autonomy can be weeks.

The Combo 10 Max Roomba incorporates the latest version of Dirt Detect technology, which identifies and focuses on the dirtiest areas of the home, cleaning them with precision, making it an ideal solution for homes with children or pets, where ‘accidents’ and dirt are generally concentrated in the same places.









During testing, the Combo 10 Max proved to be an efficient robot for both vacuuming and mopping. Its advanced navigation allows you to cover the different areas of the home without difficulty, avoiding obstacles and adapting to different types of soil. The most important thing for us is that the vacuum cleaner did not get stuck with rugs, cables or other objects on any occasion, and it was able to return to the base without problems.

Some cons

However, the scrubbing performance, although correct, could improve if we compare it with other high-end devices. Its performance is different from the rest, since the mop is not located in the lower area, but moves from top to bottom when necessary, that way when it passes over high carpets it does not wet or stain them, so The system is ideal if you have high carpets at home.

The Roomba Combo 10 Max is compatible with Apple Home and the Matter protocol, which makes it easy to integrate into home automation ecosystems of all types, such as Google Home or Alexa. The application is also very easy to use, and has all kinds of automations, tips, and ways to program it to forget about the Roomba. But another thing is the initial configuration, which is never without problems, in our case it was difficult for us to connect it to the WIFI, but it is a fairly common problem for iRobot.

Is it worth it?

With a price of 1,499 euros, the Roomba Combo 10 Max is positioned in the premium segment of the market. Its competition offers products with similar features, with vacuuming and mopping, as well as mop cleaning and drying. In our experience, after years of testing iRobot products, their vacuum cleaners tend to be very durable, working for years without problems.