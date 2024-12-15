The public entity had already issued the previous two, which would have cost about three million each

12/14/2024



Updated 12/15/2024 at 02:37h.





RTVE will broadcast the next three Champions League finals free-to-air, at a rate of 2.5 million each. With those 7.5 million, the public entity has gone ahead of Atresmedia and Mediaset, which have also expressed their intention to acquire these finals. The public entity had already issued the previous two, which would have cost about three million each, according to what ‘El Independiente’ published at the time.

RTVE thus continues with a commitment to major sporting events. This summer it broadcast the European Football Championship, for which it spent 40 million euros, but which was a success, thanks above all to the victory of the Spanish team. The final between Spain and England, held on July 14, reached 78.7% viewership and a total of 13,587,000 followers.

The previous month, on June 1, it broadcast the Champions League final that crowned Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund. So the screen share was 48.8%.