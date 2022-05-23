One of the superheroes that people have loved the most is Batman, which is why he has a lot of merchandise available in the world, something that goes far beyond the comics themselves. One of those products are video games, adaptations in which the bat has started dealing blows to the villains, from the 8-bit era until today.

Here we present all the titles in which he has made an appearance.

Batman (PC) (1986)

The character’s first game, this made its debut in 1986, three years after its triumphant return to the big screen. It has an isometric juice style that was quite innovative at the time.

Batman: The Caped Crusader (1988)

Here Batman It started with 2D platforms, it’s also for the pc. It was a big step for the character and the next title for him.

Batman: The Movie (1989)

By far one of the most recognized hero games worldwide. He came to promote Tim Burton’s trilogy. It was released for the NES, becoming an instant classic.

Batman: Return Of The Joker & Revenge Of The Joker (1991)

Here was the return of Joker from the comics. It came out on quite a few platforms like NES, SEGA Genesis, GameBoy and PC. Players remember it, but not as much compared to the previous version of sunsoft.

Batman Returns (1992)

Based on the second movie Tim Burton. Here the character faces rivals such as The Penguin Y Catwoman. He did not manage to overcome the first launch that was had in the NES.

Batman: The Animated Series (1993) and The Adventures Of Batman And Robin (1994)

These games are based on the most famous animated series of the hero, this time being Konami the developer company. Best of all, this time you could switch between characters for a different experience.

Batman Forever (1995), Batman & Robin II (1998), and Batman Forever: The Arcade Game (1996)

To continue promoting Tim Burton’s films, their corresponding adaptation was made, a sequel also came to the adventure with Robin. In addition, the Arcade version was present to the surprise of the people.

Justice League Task Force (1995)

Batman appeared in a title The Justice League for SNES, it would be his debut in a fighting game. This along with other celebrities like Superman Y wonder-woman.

Batman Beyond: Return Of The Joker (2000) and Batman: Dark Tomorrow (2003)

With these games the franchise would go to three dimensions. they arrived at PlayStation,Nintendo 64 and the generation of PS2, GameCube and Xbox. They both have a Beat em Up style with these arcade touches.

Batman: Vengeance (2001) And Batman: Rise Of Sin Tzu (2003)

Deliveries in three dimensions continued their course with these games developed by Ubisoft. Here was a deeper and more solid adventure. In addition, you could play in cooperative mode with your own Batman and the Gotham Knights.

Batman: Chaos In Gotham (2001)

A game that came out in the final moments of the life of Game Boy Color. We could handle the character in side scroll. Levels were also reported at which the batmobile it was usable.

Justice League: Injustice For All (2002) And Justice League: Chronicles (2003)

games released for GameBoy Advancewhere once again the well-known characters of DC come together to defeat common enemies. They had a bird’s-eye view that is very reminiscent of the titles of Zelda in 2D.

Batman Begins (2005)

Game inspired by the trilogy of Christopher Nolan, having the superhero in a three-dimensional perspective. The main mission was to defeat the villain on duty, The Scarecrow.

Justice League Heroes (2006)

Another zenith perspective game in which two players can join in cooperative. The chosen consoles were PS2 and Xbox. People have mixed memories of him.

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe (2008)

The first time the universes of DC Y Mortal Kombat they fought. He threw himself into Xbox 360 Y PS3. Characters include both heroes and villains from both franchises.

LEGO franchise: Batman (2008, 2012, 2014)

Today it is a well-remembered saga. It has been released on quite a few platforms ranging from Wii, DS, 3DS, Switch. This also happens with the brand PlayStation and Xbox. In addition, there are collections that bring them all together.

Batman Arkham franchise (2009, 2011, 2013, 2015)

This is one of the sagas most remembered by fans and non-fans of the character. starting all with asylum in 2009 and ending with the VR experience. It is worth commenting that almost all these games were developed by Rocksteady Studios.

Batman: The Brave And The Bold- The Videogame (2010)

Video game appeared for Wii and Nintendo DS. It is based on the series of the same name, which generated a lot of popularity due to recommendations among the fans themselves.

Injustice 1 and 2 (2013, 2017)

Batman had an important role in these two stories, in which you are trying to stop a Superman corrupt. This was thanks to Joker and its influence.

Batman: The Telltale Series (2016)

graphic adventures where Batman must deal with many villains. It can be played on current platforms.

With this we finish the list of all the games of Batman. A journey that seems to have no end. For now, next on the list is Gotham Knightsalthough it will not appear so directly.

Via: ScreenRant