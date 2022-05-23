Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, today inaugurated the works of the 31st Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which is organized by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. At the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center “ADNEC” until May 29, with the participation of more than 1,000 exhibitors from 80 countries.

The opening was attended by Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Culture and Youth Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Education Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Early Education Sarah bint Awad Issa Muslim, and Head of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi Saud Al Hosani, President of the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, Director of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, and a group of intellectuals and lovers of books and literature.

During his tour of the exhibition, His Highness inspected a number of pavilions and local, Arab and international publishing houses participating in the exhibition, most notably the exhibition of the pavilion of the Federal Republic of Germany, which is the guest of honor at the exhibition for the second time in a row.

His Highness was briefed on the most important literary, knowledge, cultural and intellectual works that contribute to the advancement of the publishing and literature sector and enrich the global cultural scene.

A large part of the program accompanying the exhibition was devoted to highlighting German literary and intellectual works, through an important group of dialogue sessions in which the most prominent German writers, intellectuals and thinkers participate, to introduce German culture and its pioneers, and the most important literary, cultural and artistic publications are presented in a special pavilion in which the most important Publishers in Germany.

In his speech at the opening, the head of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, said: “Exhibitions have always constituted a bridge for transmitting peoples’ civilization and history. They are the witness and narrator of the achievements of creators in a world that is constantly changing, and we are keen, under the guidance of our wise leadership, to support these creators. By creating renewable opportunities to involve them in the local cultural scene to ensure the continuity of their creativity and transmission across generations.. We are inspired by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi from the ideas of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul” in preserving our Arabic language and strengthening the sector Creative industries in its various fields, and through the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, we are working to consolidate the position of our capital as a global cultural center paralleling its well-known global economic importance, as we were able to combine its Arab identity with openness to the cultures of other peoples.

For his part, the President of the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, Dr. Ali bin Tamim, said: “For three decades, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair has embodied the ray that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, wanted to be a starting point and a basic pillar in the process of community and civilization building.” The state is witnessing, as the book is the incubator of thought, awareness, creativity, and culture as an important daily practice for the renaissance and progress of societies.

He stressed that “the event’s attraction of this large number of publishers, intellectuals and creators from all over the world reflects the great confidence these creators place in the exhibition and indicates its position on the map of Arab and international cultural work.”

Throughout the days of its activities, the public will witness a diversity in the exhibition’s agenda, which includes multiple pillars that include the main podium and the youth podium, in addition to the business lobby, lifestyle corner and art corner, which offer a wide range of dialogue sessions, seminars, and literary, cultural and intellectual evenings that host a selection of the brightest Names in the world of thought and literature.

This year, the exhibition is organizing a wide range of educational events and specialized activities for children presented by a group of academics and specialists, in addition to the cultural program for the guest of honor “Germany”, which celebrates within its pavilion the creativity of a group of thinkers and creators, with the participation of about 80 publishers, intellectuals and creatives, and more than 40 cultural sessions And a diverse career, accompanied by a selection of German films inspired by books.

The local and Arab audience will learn about the creations of the poet, playwright and novelist Johann Goethe, as well as a visual, cognitive and creative account of a long history of German intellectual, linguistic and literary creativity.

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is a leading regional and international platform and a distinguished cultural event that annually brings together the poles of the publishing industry in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The exhibition represents a cultural platform that is the most prominent and most attractive for visitors who are passionate about books, and the number of visitors annually reaches more than 150 thousand visitors, and more than a thousand exhibitors, from around the world, to promote the culture of reading and encourage creativity and writing in various fields.

This year’s edition is distinguished by the launch of a new initiative that sheds light on a pivotal figure who has greatly influenced the fields of culture, thought, knowledge, creativity and others. The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair chose “Dean of Arabic Literature, Dr. Taha Hussein” as a central figure for its 31st session under the title “Taha Hussein.. The book is insight.” By dedicating a pavilion to the central figure and organizing seminars that serve as an intellectual forum to navigate the worlds of Taha Hussein’s literature, and to analyze, read and criticize his works.



