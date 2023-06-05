BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that it is now available in digital format We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverieon PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. This is the remastered version of the second installment of the series, originally launched in 2005. Below we can see the launch trailer.

Originally released in 2005, We Love Katamari is back in 2023 with a fully remastered version! Players will be able to continue their rolling adventure with new elements and improved visuals, preserving the famous gameplay that sees the Prince of Cosmos as he pushes his Katamari around the world, creating a giant ball composed of every object he encounters to reach for the stars .

The King of Cosmos has discovered that since he recreated the stars in Katamari Damacy’s sky, he now has thousands of admirers on Earth! To fulfill all the wishes of his beloved fans, the King sent his son, the Prince, to collect as many things as possible by rolling a giant ball into a Katamari again.

The title has kept its own multiplayer mode, which allows two friends to roll the largest Katamari ever together, or go head-to-head. In the end, WE LOVE KATAMARI REROLL+ ROYAL REVERIE adds five new challenges to the original game, completing the story of the King’s childhood, as he grew up to be the spirited ruler we all know and love.

A special edition of the game can also be purchased, which adds some truly unforgettable music tracks from the Katamari Damacy series, as well as costumes for the prince or his cousins, “Little King Accessory” and “Little Prince Accessory”.

