The world of local politics is mourning the passing of Simone Amorello. The woman, vice president of the City Council of Monterotondoin the metropolitan city of Rome, in Lazio, has suddenly lost his life. She had an illness from which, sadly, she never recovered.

He was only 29 there city ​​councilor and vice-president of the Monterotondo City Council, in the province of Rome. The Facebook page of the local branch of the Democratic Party remembers it as follows:

Always ready to help others and to contribute to the growth of the community. Deeply affected and saddened by this sudden and serious loss, we express our closeness and our embrace to his family.

Even the mayor of the municipality north of Rome, Richard Varonerecalls her with emotion:

Distraught and deeply saddened, I struggle to find the words to express my closeness to Salvatore, Margherita and Paolo over the passing of Simona Amorello, a friend, city councilor and Vice President of the City Council. It is a very sad day for the democratic community, for that town, for the institutions of Monterotondo. To say that Simona will be missed by all of us is trivial and does not give the slightest idea of ​​how shocking her farewell is, which we are forced to give her… A moved hug to her loved ones and a kiss to heaven.

Goodbye to Simona Amorello: the whole world of politics remembers her with affection

Roberto Gualtieri, mayor of Rome, also sent a message to the family of the young woman who disappeared two days ago, underlining that everyone is deeply saddened by this sudden loss.