Cayetano Martínez de Irujo rescues from memory the fishing days with his father in summers that “were not fantastic”
Cayetano Martínez de Irujo openly admits, on the way to his home in Seville, that his childhood summers “were not fantastic”. The balance of his vacations between the ages of ten and fifteen «is more negative than positive».
– Do you have an indelible memory of your summers?
My summers weren’t great. But a good memory was fishing
