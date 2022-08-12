THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, August 13, 2022, 00:06



Casa Gaviota is the result of a rehabilitation of a house uninhabited for many years in Puerto de Mazarrón. The intervention consists of providing all the spaces of the house with a Mediterranean character, enhancing the environment, providing natural light with views of the sea from any corner of the house and all this while preserving the existing construction as much as possible.

Let’s try to respect the soul of the original house. That is why we chose a ceramic piece as the main material of the house, which through touch connects us with the place, generating neutral spaces where the main protagonist is the port and the sea of ​​Mazarrón.

File Study

Okono Architecture

Location

Puerto de Mazarron

Builder

Miyaki Construction

Year

2022

How could it be otherwise, we also continued this material outdoors, to give that sense of continuity that is required in a house like this, which gives an unforgettable feeling of freedom.

The house has three levels due to the steep slope of the land, in the middle through which it is accessed are the most public spaces and on the upper floor the bedrooms. On the lower floor the uses related to leisure. This division and the way of adapting to the terrain means that from any floor you have a unique perspective of the port and the Mediterranean.