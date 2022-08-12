The Dutch show jumping riders finished second in the Nations Cup at the world title battle in Herning, Denmark. The team of national coach Jos Lansink moved up two places in the standings on the third and final day.

The success was mainly due to Harrie Smolders who finished with his horse Monaco with a clear round. The competition, on the other hand, made the necessary mistakes, especially the French team.

Thanks to the silver, the Netherlands also qualified for the Nations Cup at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The world title went to Sweden on Friday and the bronze went to Great Britain. Ireland finished fourth, ahead of Germany and France. All these countries are also allowed to go to the Games. The Swiss team just missed an Olympic ticket.

Fourth to final day

The Netherlands started the final day in fourth place, mainly thanks to a strong performance on the second day by Maikel van der Vleuten and Jur Vrieling. Both had remained clear on Thursday, where Sanne Thijssen and Smolders had a jumping error. Van der Vleuten, who finished seventh individually after Thursday, had already completed a clear round with Beauville Z on the opening day.