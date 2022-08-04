Foreigners in Spain
Christian and Patricia Nodarian 47 years together, from Prémesques (France). The couple convinces their friends to share the Spanish culture
or the streets of Toledo, Christian and Patricia Nodarian walk hand in hand. They are more attracted to the stone alleys that almost meet in the air, than the wide roads with terraces and cars. They stop at porches and dodge shops. “We like to go with the map in our pocket and get lost in these streets,” says Christian, who works
#map #pocket #lost #streets #Toledo
Leave a Reply