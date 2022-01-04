It was only in September of last year that the anime episodes of The Seven Deadly Sins and we still do not have official news if we will have a new season. However, fans of the work of Nakaba Suzuki You can currently enjoy the continuation of the manga, known as Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

Throughout its almost 10 years of existence, it has accumulated its groups of avid followers. These are particularly drawn to the great characters we met in Britannia, like Ban, Elaine, Elizabeth, Meliodas and Diane. Of all of them, the last one has just been the recipient of a pretty good cosplay.

A Diane Cosplay From The Seven Deadly Sins Worth Sharing

Throughout the manga and anime, Diane has become one of the most popular characters. The member of the clan of the giants is easily recognizable by her attire and by her powerful hammer, a weapon that goes quite in keeping with her personality and large size.

Although she is not a giant, the cosplayer Caught Red Headed decided to share a cosplay about the beloved character of The Seven Deadly Sins. The truth is that physically she looks very similar to the warrior and the addition of her inseparable hammer to her characterization earns her more authenticity points. See it for yourself.

Although we must admit that his work to bring life to Diane from The Seven Deadly Sins It is remarkable, it should be noted that the credit must be shared. The cosplayer indicated that the costume was not made by her, but by one of her friends. Since he liked it too much, he asked him to be able to take some photos and share them.

Users of Reddit, where he shared his photograph, they have been quite happy with the result. Some of them have commented that it is the best cosplay of Diane that they have seen in their life, is it true or exaggeration ?. we hope that Caught Red Headed and her friend share some other characterization of The Seven Deadly Sins in the future.

