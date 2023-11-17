Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 17/11/2023 – 21:36

OpenAI fired co-founder Sam Altman as CEO, saying he was not being “consistently candid in his communications” with the artificial intelligence company’s board. Mira Murati, the company’s chief technology officer, will serve as interim CEO, effective immediately, OpenAI said.

The startup said Friday that its board concluded after a review that Altman’s unspecified actions were “impairing his ability to exercise his responsibilities.” The company’s statement, unusually frank for such a situation, said that “the board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.”

In a post on X, the former Twitter, Altman said: “I loved my time at OpenAI. It was transformative for me personally and, I hope, for the world.”

The announcement surprised even people close to OpenAI and came after a week in which Altman appeared in public several times to talk about the company. It was a stunning turnaround for a man who has become the face of the generative AI boom and has won over tech executives and everyday people alike since OpenAI took its ChatGPT service public almost exactly a year ago.

Murati was previously heavily involved in OpenAI’s day-to-day operations, sources said. As part of the transition, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, another co-founder, will step down as chairman of the board, although he will remain in his role at the company, reporting to the CEO.