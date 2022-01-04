The ‘influencer’ Gaby Castillo in a photo shared on her social networks.

The influencer Mexican Gaby Castillo was arrested this Monday in Mexico City “probably related to a criminal group that operates in the downtown area,” as reported by the Secretary of Citizen Security in a statement. In the car in which she, 26, and a man, 35, were traveling, the authorities have found “169 plastic bags with a white powder, possibly cocaine, and 70 plastic bags with dry green vegetables with the characteristics of marijuana ”. Both have been transferred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and are in custody. Castillo, who participated in 2018 in Falling in love, a reality show of TV Azteca, had previously been linked to Unión Tepito, a cartel that operates in the center of the Mexican capital.

Castillo was arrested at the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, in the center of the city, inside a black truck in which she was traveling with a man. The authorities then verified that the vehicle appeared in an investigation folder in the State of Nuevo León for the crime of fraud. The Secretariat of Citizen Security of the capital has explained that who the authorities were looking for was the man arrested along with Castillo. The arrested man allegedly operated in the states of Nuevo León, Morelos, the State of Mexico and Mexico City and was engaged in buying high-end vehicles that he paid with bad checks, in addition to the sale and distribution of narcotics in the center of the capital. “Her [fue detenida porque] I was with him, ”says a source from the secretariat.

The authorities, however, believe that Castillo is “probably” linked to “a criminal group dedicated to the sale of drugs, house collection, extortion, homicides, among other crimes, in different parts of Mexico City,” according to read in the released statement. In 2019, the digital medium The empty chair public alleged links of the former participant of Falling in love with the leader of the Tepito Union, Óscar Andrés Flores, The Polka Dots, who was jailed in 2020 on charges of femicide. In the article, two other participants from the reality show with organized crime. They had both been killed.

Since 2018, influencer He has changed his name on Instagram at least seven times. That year, when he was on the reality show, he was @GabyPomps. The other participants described her as “explosive”, a “loved and hated” woman. “I think I do it wrong is that I am authentic,” he said in one of the broadcasts. With the last identity he acquired, that of @BrielaSanz, who has 763,000 followers, he wanted to get away from that, he said. In 2021, he released his first reggaeton single. The video clip of Enroll It appeared after several promotional posts, including posed with luxury vehicles, photos in the gym, and fitted portraits. “Ride the Wagon / have a few drinks / play bad things, ah,” Castillo sings. From that account, the influencer He started the year by asking his followers what their wishes were.

Castillo recently told in an interview by a YouTube channel he started “a trance” to distance himself from his past on the show. Fuchsia hair and music were part of that makeover, explained the influencer, who never publicly commented on alleged links to organized crime. When he left the reality he wanted to “demarcate” because “Gaby [Castillo] she carried a lot of weight ”and she did not want to be known“ through hearsay ”. He wanted to get away, he said, and for the public to forget his participation. “I was not the buchona, the arrogant, the etc. I was not that, I was losing my personality to give life to a character, “he said. “That is part of my past. I needed to create a personality for myself. Gaby no longer makes me feel identified. And Briela … 100% is me in all aspects “, he said.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country