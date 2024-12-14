We have run into the judges!

The President of the Government suspects that the opposition is playing “with the cards marked.” What a scandal! “Sánchez is incriminating the judges” (sic). It is heard as it is first thing in the morning on television talk shows. “Sánchez is incompatible with democracy,” adds another regular voice at the debate tables. “It only seeks to discredit the Judiciary,” warn one of the professional associations of the judiciary. “We judges are not the problem,” says another judicial spokesperson who is assiduous in criticizing any action, statement or omission of the legislative and executive powers.

The president’s phrase, debatable from an institutional point of view but quite obvious in light of the course of politics, is one more step in the Government’s strategy of denouncing judicial complicity with the main opposition party. Sánchez cites examples such as Feijóo when he predicts “a judicial ordeal” day in and day out. But, above all, those of Ayuso’s chief of staff, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, when he announces on his social networks that the State Attorney General, the president’s wife, the brother and himself will go “forward”, in a funny allusion because they will all end up sitting in the dock before a judge.