A total of twenty ski resorts in Spain will open this weekend, the first of the season, with an offer of 375 skiable kilometers thanks to the snowfall of recent days.

According to the snow report from the Tourist Association of Ski and Mountain Resorts (Atudem), the biggest offer this weekend will be from Huesca Candanchu -the best Spanish ski resort according to the World Ski Awards- with 51 kilometers of slopes and a maximum thickness of one meter.

Below they highlight Formigal-Panticosa with 44 kilometers of snow (which will open on Saturday), Baqueira Beret (Lérida) with 38, Masella (Gerona) with 28 and Cerler (Huesca) with 25. In the latter case, its two accesses will be available, both Cerler 1,500 and Ampriu.

In the case of Baqueira Beretthe station opened the season on Thursday the 12th thanks to the intense snowfall since last Saturday in the Val d’Aran and Valls d’Áneu, and in the rest of the Central Pyrenees, which have allowed it to accumulate up to 95 centimeters of snow. These snowfalls allowed the partial opening of the station in the Baqueira sector with 38 kilometers corresponding to 34 tracksand, if conditions allow, it is planned to expand the ski area to the Bonaigua and Beret areas on the weekend. At the moment, the recorded thicknesses are between 50 and 95 centimeters of snow. On the other hand, the low temperatures, with minimums that have dropped to -11ºC in Cap de Baqueira at 2,500 meters, have made it possible to ensure snow production.









They will also be open this weekend Valgrande-Pajares (Asturias) with 20 kilometers, Alto Campóo (Cantabria) with 18, Port Ainé (Lérida) with 15, Valdezcaray (La Rioja) with 15, La Molina (Gerona) with 13, Boí Taüll (Lérida) with 11 and Valdelinares (Teruel ) with 10.

Other open resorts although with less skiable surface are Fuentes de Invierno (Asturias) with 7 kilometers, Sierra Nevada (Granada) with 6, Núria (Gerona) with 5, Leitariegos (León) with 5, Espot (Lérida) with 4 and Vallter ( Gerona) with 3. Sierra Nevada It offers eight slopes, in Borreguiles and Río, with 5.7 km of skiing and six lifts in operation.

Finally, among the cross-country ski resorts, Larra-Belagua (Navarra) opens with 17 skiable kilometers and Hospital Plains (Huesca) with 11.

French Pyrenees

The French Pyrenees will have 25 stations open this weekend. The Béarn Pyrenees will have four open stations of the six in the region; The generous snow will open most of the stations located in Hautes Pyreneesnine out of thirteen, including Saint-Lary, Luz Ardiden, Val d’Azun, Cauterets, Grand Tourmalet, Peyragudes and Piau–Engaly; a station in Haute Garonne; three of the Ariège; the Camurac station in the Aude; and, of course, the seven stations located in the Pyrenees-Orientales. In the case of Cauterets there are 120 cm of fresh snow accumulated at the base of the slopes and 150 cm at the top, after two days of intense snowfall.