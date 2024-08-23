Recaldo Thomas, the chef at the Bayesian, was to work for two more seasons before retiring from the sea and fixing up his parents’ house.

Rewarm Thomas was a Canadian chef of Antiguan origin. With deep, kind black eyes and a smile that inspired confidence. He was one of the 22 passengers aboard the luxury sailing vessel and the only member of the staff to have lost their lives along with six other guests. The first body recovered by rescuers in the area of ​​the yacht’s wreck Bayesiansunk during a violent storm off the coast of Palermo.

He worked to renovate his parents’ house: the tragic story of the Bayesian chef

Last Monday, during a crossing that should have been an exclusive adventure in the Mediterranean waters, the sea turned into hell. When the divers found him, Recaldo’s body was already outside the hull of the Bayesian. As if he had sensed the danger and tried to find a way to escape. Despite his long experience aboard luxury yachts, the sea betrayed him just when he was considering retiring.

Thomas loved the sea, but dreamed of retiring from sailing. A childhood friend in Antigua, where Recaldo lived when he was not sailing, told the BBC:

“He loved sailing, but he was tired. He told me just the other day that he had to work for a couple more seasons to fix up his late parents’ house.”

The story of Recaldo Thomas is not only that of a man of the sea, but also that of an example of redemption for his community. Eli Fullera long-time friend of the late chef said:

“The kids saw all these white people working on the yachts. For them, seeing an Antiguan man travel all over the world was significant, it was important for our community.”

Thomas was a symbol of success and inspiration. A smiling and sociable face who knew how to win the trust and affection of the richest people in the world, thanks to his warmth and his innate style. A lover of Italy, he appreciated the culture and style of the Bel Paese, and loved to enrich his conversations with a subtle irony and an infectious verve.

The loss of Recaldo Thomas leaves a deep void in the Antigua community. He was a tangible example of what can be achieved with determination and passion. Although fate can be cruel and abruptly interrupt our dreams.

Read also: Ponticello tragedy, search operations concluded: who was the last young girl stuck in one of the cabins of the vessel