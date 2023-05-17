Shoigu denied Kyiv’s statements about six Kinzhal missiles allegedly shot down by Ukrainian air defense

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu commented on Ukraine’s statements about downed Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

“I have said it before and I will say it again. We did not launch as many “Daggers” as they allegedly shoot down with their statements every time, ”said the head of the military department. He noted that “the number of “Ukrainian intercepts”” is three times more than actual launches. In addition, the Ukrainian side “mistakes all the time” with the type of missiles. “That’s why they don’t get in,” he concluded.

Related materials:

The command of the Ukrainian Air Force claimed that during the attack on Kyiv on the night of May 16, they allegedly managed to shoot down six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

However, the Kremlin reminded that the unique characteristics of hypersonic missiles were confirmed by experts. Prior to this, the Russian Ministry of Defense noted that the flight speed of the “Dagger” exceeds the limiting combat modes of the Western anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) delivered to Kyiv.

Ukraine “intercepts” uninterceptable missiles not for the first time

Earlier, journalists from the Ukrainian edition of Defense Express reported that on May 4, the air defense system intercepted the X-47M2 Kinzhal in the sky over Kiev – as a result, the warhead of the missile was allegedly hit while still in the air. Thus, media workers explained the powerful howl that many locals heard. According to the publication, the American Patriot air defense system worked. A day later, the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuri Ignat, denied the information about the downed Russian missile. “I have already refuted [эти данные] a thousand times. There was a possibility of use, but no ballistic missiles were recorded. What some chairmen of military administrations say there, they have already received for it, ”he said.

Related materials:

On May 13, sources in the Russian Ministry of Defense and the military-industrial complex commented to Izvestia on statements about the interception of the Kinzhal in Ukraine. According to them, Kyiv passed off an unidentified object as an intercepted missile. They also noted that most of the debris presented by Kiev is indeed part of the missiles, however, it is likely that they were not shot down, but worked normally. Also, the interlocutors of the publication recalled that during the special operation, the Ukrainian air defense was unable to intercept more than one “Dagger”, most of the launches were not detected by the means of radar surveillance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and NATO.

The use of high-precision weapons during a special operation

Russian forces launched a massive strike on military installations in Kyiv, including the American Patriot air defense system. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the attack on the facility was carried out using the Kinzhal high-precision hypersonic missile system.

Later, the United States acknowledged the damage to the Patriot air defense system during the strike. According to CNN sources, Washington is still assessing the extent of the damage. “This will determine whether the system needs to be shut down completely,” the post says.

If the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to exchange Patriot batteries for Russian “Daggers”, the stocks of American air defense systems in Ukraine will run out overnight Alexey Leonkov military expert

Military expert Oleksiy Leonkov warned that Ukraine could lose all American Patriots if it continues to use them to repel attacks from Russian Kinzhals. “It can be said that at the cost of their own lives, a whole battery of an expensive American air defense system destroyed one Kinzhal missile, the purpose of which is to destroy the air defense system,” he said.