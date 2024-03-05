The complaints about possible arrangements in the first division of Colombian soccer for illegal bets shook the atmosphere of the League a few weeks ago, which is why some players from Patriots of Boyacá They would be the subject of investigation.

It may be of interest to you: 'History requires us to win': Pablo Repetto begins his time at Atlético Nacional

La Dimayor and the president of the Patriotas team, César Guzmán, confirmed that an investigation is progressing into at least five players for alleged fixing of results in matches in which that team participated, and that the investigations would also include at least one referee.

To talk about this topic, German Segurathe manager of betplay (the betting house that sponsors Colombian professional football), gave an interview in EL TIEMPO and responded to the tense atmosphere following reports of possible match-fixing attempts by alleged illegal bettors.

In addition, he clarified the issue of the alert systems he uses and the criticism made by a sector of the fans that does not understand how a legal and authorized betting operator sponsors soccer tournaments in the country.

Match research

We represent the legal houses of Colombia. Any doubt that arises has no cause for us and we invest a lot of money as if there were doubts about what we do.

We have a sponsorship contract and we pay a fee to have a t-shirt or a billboard, but we have no connection with the championship, we have nothing to do with it in the development of the tournament.

Warning systems

Regarding the legal bets that we monitored, there were none, certain types of bets can be canceled automatically, but those that we cannot control are illegal ones or illegal betting houses, we cannot control this.

We have verified some issues that have happened, but here is a complicated issue and it is the evidentiary issue. Sometimes we remove the offer and it becomes uncomfortable in Colombian soccer, the idea is to have the betting offer within the category.

What we have seen the most are some doubts in B, the most important thing has been that we are calm.

We have a social responsibility program already established, where it lets us see how much you are betting and if you are going over your budget. We have a topic of messages to minors, we have a social development program.