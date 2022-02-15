Real Valladolid’s central defender, Javi Sánchez, is beginning to pick up the pace of competition and continuity after having played several full games, an issue that was previously denied him due to constant injuries. The man from Madrid stated that “I have worked hard to be at the moment I am with the confidence of the coach, of the club. I am only trying to restore confidence on the pitch” and acknowledged that “it is not a coincidence, it is more of a day-to-day job. I am at a good level, physically I am very well, the work is daily” which includes “a change in nutrition, physiotherapy, physical preparation. This past summer I sat down with my entourage and we decided to change things.” He later stated that he “didn’t look at social networks, but I am very self-critical with myselfI try to look at the good and take the criticism.”

When evaluating the Few goals conceded by the team in recent games, Javi Sánchez affirms that “it’s the work of the whole team, we’re receiving few, although it’s true that Girona scored two against us from set pieces, it wasn’t in play” and he was delighted with the way the team played : “I love the way we play. SWe are a team that puts a lot of pressure up front, it comes in handy for the central defendersthat we are intelligent, because thanks to that pressure, to drown the rival in his field we win many games”.

In the analysis of the league, the Madrid center-back stated that “this is very long, there are many games left. We didn’t get promoted a month ago, nor will we do it in the next, I think this is work, pilon hammer, we have to continue. Now we are four up, but I think there are still many teams that can be in contention for the top positions” and he acknowledged that “we always want to winWhether it’s at home or away, we know that not scoring points can be bad, but I think we’re in a good dynamic, we have to win every game possible and we’ll give everything to do so”.

After having defended Stuani last week, now the Pucelana defense will face another of the top scorers in the category, Rubén Castro, Cartagena player: “We are prepared for whatever comes, each player is different. We hope to take control of that game, play a lot of time in the rival field and concede as little as possible” and ended by acknowledging that He has spoken with El Yamiq about the mistake of the penalty that cost the team two points against Girona: “He knows what happened and that’s it. We are a team for better and for worse, he is supported and backed by all of us. I think he has enough personality so that he doesn’t go any further. I see him well. He has everything my support and that of the team to go forward”.