Tuesday, August 8, 2023, 00:50



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The subsidiary of Podemos de la Region will get rid of the employment regulation file (ERE) that the national management announced yesterday and that will mean the termination of 45 contracts and the closure of the headquarters in nine territories – Aragón, Asturias, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Galicia, Cantabria, Madrid and Valencia– as a consequence of the results of the elections of 28-M and 23-J.

The training “is self-sufficient; It only depends on the quota of its militants”, assured yesterday the secretary of Organization of the purple formation of the Region, Ángel Luis Hernández, who will be in charge of preparing the budget of the regional party in September. “Only small structural changes will be made,” Hernández continued. The electoral fiascoes reduced the income of 70% of the state organization and 90% in the affected territories. In a letter sent to the staff, Podemos argued that, after the electoral setbacks, “a reorganization of the party is needed in all areas” to adapt “to the decrease in resources that this entails.” “This reorganization is faced with the firm objective of ensuring the political action of Podemos and guaranteeing the continuity of the progress of transformative policies,” the communication said.