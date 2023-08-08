admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/07/2023 – 19:53 Share

The Attorney General’s Office reiterated this Monday, 7, the content of 40 complaints presented in the wake of the coup acts of January 8, reinforcing the request for the conviction of the defendants for crimes whose sentences can reach 30 years in prison. The denounced are appointed as ‘executors’ of the depredation of the premises of the Planalto Palace, the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court.

The requests were signed by the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Carlos Frederico Santos, in the final allegations of the actions filed against the accused. The opinion consists of the last manifestation of the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office before the cases are submitted to trial.

“The penalty to be applied to the accused must be exemplary because they are serious crimes committed in a multitudinous context that aimed to implement an authoritarian regime in place of a legitimately elected government”, Santos defended to the STF.

In the 40 actions in which the PGR manifested itself, alleged crimes of armed criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d’état, damage qualified by violence and serious threat, with the use of flammable substance, against property are imputed to the defendants. of the Union and with considerable damage to the victim and deterioration of listed property.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the petitions are supplied with photographic and video recordings, documents such as intelligence reports, arrests in flagrante delicto and testimonies of witnesses and the defendants themselves.

The MPF says that there is evidence that ‘the criminal purpose was fully disseminated and known’ by the accused. For the body, the accused “inspired the Armed Forces to take power and acted with malice to try to continuously prevent the exercise of Constitutional Powers and cause the deposition of the legitimately constituted government”.