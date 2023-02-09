Unidas Podemos has prevented at the last moment blood from reaching the river and the Government from showing a new schism in the midst of an internal crisis due to the reform of the ‘only yes is yes’. The purples have finally voted in favor of their own animal welfare law despite the PSOE amendment that excludes hunting dogs from the protection provided by the law. They have decided it after confirming the risk that it would fall in Congress due to the refusal of its coalition partner to rectify in this aspect and by not having some of the key allies of the investiture bloc. This is how the deputy of the purple formation, Juantxo López de Uralde, has advanced this Thursday during the plenary session, hours before the lower house gave the green light to the project.

And they have done it in a morning full of tension and uncertainty in the halls of Congress. A few minutes after the vote, the purples recognized that the result was hanging by a thread and the accounts did not finish coming out. The socialists were calmer and tried, in the patio, to clarify some of the most confusing points of the norm. Between the different parliamentary groups, the yeses and noes were still being negotiated. But finally the lower house gives the green light to the animal welfare law with 174 votes in favor and to the reform of the Penal Code with 178 yeses (the latter required an absolute majority).

The formation led by the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, whose department the law depends on, had doubted the meaning of their vote until the last minute. An abstention would have saved the law and, at the same time, would have allowed them to maintain their parliamentary position that was not favorable to the socialist amendment. But they have ended up taking a step back due to the obvious risk that Congress would overthrow the rule. “In reality you have lost, although you are going to win this amendment, you have fallen to your knees and all of Spain knows it,” López de Uralde said gravely.

Belarra, who was on the government bench accompanied only by the Minister for Equality, her partner Irene Montero, and the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, has sent another message to her coalition partner: “Leave dogs out of this law hunting leaves unpunished those who mistreat them, those who hang the greyhounds after the hunting season.

first stumble



The question is not trivial, in full debate for the reform of the ‘only yes is yes’, if the vote were to be rejected this Thursday, it would be the first time that the Government has failed to approve a bill so far in the legislature . The PSOE and Unidas Podemos already voted differently for the Audiovisual Law, although it finally saw the light of day due to the support of the PP. However, on this occasion, that possibility was ruled out due to the refusal of the ‘popular’.

“We have gone as far as we can with the forces we have. We will continue working tirelessly for the protection of all animals, including hunting dogs,” lamented Belarra.