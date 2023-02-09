Matías Messi, one of the brothers of the Argentine star, Lionel Messi, backed away this Thursday from his criticism of the eve of the barca predicting that the PSG player will not return to the Barça club, stating that “they were a joke”.

“I want to vindicate myself for what I said on social networks, I was only with my son and friends making a joke,” he wrote Matias Messi on his Instagram account.

“How am I going to think that of a club as big as Barcelona and its history, which has given both my family and Leo a lot,” he added.

Lionel Messi’s brother had stated in a live broadcast on the Twitch network account Labajada10 that “we are not going back” to Barcelona.

However, the footballer’s own brother qualified that, if he returns, “we are going to do a good cleaning. Among them, throw out (the president) Joan Laporta, ungrateful, with everything Messi gave Barcelona,” he said.

Last November, Laporta acknowledged Messi’s departure from Barcelona: “Institutionally I didn’t resolve it well, but institutionally it wasn’t easy either… He knows that Barcelona is his home and we love him very much.”

Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona. Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

In his barrage of criticism, Messi’s brother included the Catalans themselves: “People didn’t support him, people should have gone out to march. Let Laporta leave and Messi stay. The Catalans are traitors.”

On Instagram, Matías Messi stated that “for us Catalonia is our second home and that is public knowledge. I am very sorry and I apologize to everyone, especially Barcelona fans”.

SPORTS

with AFP

More sports news