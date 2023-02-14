It seems that no profession is safe from innovation. As if it isn’t bad enough for car journalists that vehicles will soon be driving completely independently, we will soon no longer have to write about it. But today is not yet that day, AI bot ChatGPT proves. We asked the robot what the best car in the world is. The answer is remarkable.

The bot begins with a nice introduction to draw the reader in: “The automotive world is one of the most competitive and dynamic industries out there. There are many manufacturers who are constantly challenging each other to make and develop the best car. But, which car is really the best in the world?’

Then ChatGPT explains how to approach the question: “There are many factors to consider when evaluating a car, such as performance, technology, design, comfort, fuel efficiency and many others. Based on these criteria, we can discuss some of the best cars in the world.”

Tech among themselves: Tesla Model S

‘One of the top models is the Tesla Model S. This is an electric car with impressive performance and a comprehensive and user-friendly infotainment system. In addition, it has excellent autonomy and fuel efficiency.” In any case, the bot is not very critical of Tesla Full Self-Driving. And, uh, fuel efficiency?

ChatGPT isn’t afraid to call the obvious choice. Incidentally, we cannot disagree: ‘Another top model is the Porsche 911. This is a sports car that is known for its powerful performance, excellent steering and, above all, its timeless design.’

ChatGPT has a generous lease budget in mind

It also appears that the bot grew up in an above-average family, because things such as addition and list price do not matter to GPT: ‘Furthermore, the Audi A8 is another top car that is known for its luxury, comfort and innovative technologies. It is a perfect combination of style and technology, and is one of the best choices for business drivers.’

In conclusion, ChatGPT would like to mention one more car: ‘Finally, the McLaren 720S is another excellent car that stands out for its impressive performance and unique design. It is a car designed for the most demanding drivers and offers a unique driving experience.”

In conclusion, it is difficult to name a single car as the best in the world. There are many fantastic models on the market, and each of them has its own unique features and benefits. It depends on personal preference and needs which car is best for a particular person. However, the above models are definitely worth recommending.