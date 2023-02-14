Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Sports schedule for Tuesday, February 14

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 14, 2023
in Sports
Michael Bridges and LeBron James.

Colombian soccer, NBA, Champions League.

WIN SPORTS +
6 pm: Colombian soccer, Valledupar vs. jaguars
8 p.m.: Santa Fe vs. Grass

ESPN
3 p.m.: Champions League, PSG vs. Bayern Munich
7 pm: Copa Libertadores, Club Nacional vs. Sport Huancayo

espn 2
3 p.m.: Champions League, Milan vs. Tottenham

STAR+
3 p.m.: Championship, Burnley vs. watford
7:30 p.m.: NBA, Bucks vs. Celtics
10 p.m.: Clippers vs. warriors
9:05 pm: Mexico soccer, San Luis vs. America

