Mexico.- The former president Vicente Fox Quesada exploded against AMLO’s electoral reform after the president of Mexico announced that he will send the initiative to the Chamber of Deputies this Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Through his official Twitter account, Vincent Fox it was said “to the mother” of the “clumsy savings” of the government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwho highlighted that the electoral reform would save 24 billion pesos by replacing the INE, eliminating plurinominal legislators, among other changes.

the baker accused AMLO of wanting to “fuck the INE” with his electoral reform, for which he demanded that he stop “stories” and assume his task of governing Mexico.

“We are fed up with your clumsy savings. Now you want to fuck the INE. Stop telling stories and start governing for that we pay you a lot !! “, he asserted Fox on AMLO’s electoral reform.

The former president of Mexico even reproached López Obrador for his salarycriticizing that in one month he earns what an average worker takes up to 2 years, although he himself enjoyed a pension of 130 thousand pesos a month that was cancelled, like the rest of the former presidents, after the arrival of AMLO to the Executive.

“You take in a month what a worker earns in 24 months. Does it seem fair to you for doing nothing??”, the PAN reproached President López Obrador.

Vicente Fox’s reaction comes after the AMLO government presented the electoral reform in La Mañanera on April 28 and announced that it will be sent to the Chamber of Deputies this same day.

Fox was furious about AMLO’s electoral reform and the millionaire savings it represents. Photo: Twitter Capture

What is the electoral reform?

The electoral reform proposes the substitution of the INE by the National Institute of Elections and Consultations, which will have 7 councilors who will be elected by the citizenss and proposed by the three Powers of the Union.

Likewise, it raises theelimination of plurinominal deputies and senators of the federal and state Congress, as well as the number of aldermen in City Councils, which would represent a saving of 24 billion pesos according to the AMLO government.

The electoral reform also contemplates disappear state electoral bodies and the local electoral tribunals, while the budget to political parties would be reducedgranting them money only for electoral processes and not permanently.

The initiative needs the votes of two thirds of the legislators of the Chamber of Deputies for its approval, in which case it will then be sent to the Senate of the Republic, where it also requires two thirds of the votes.