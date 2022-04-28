“Vaccinations are insufficient for people with cancer with serious damage due to the lack of prevention of infections that could avoid a more serious course and a higher risk of complications, as well as delaying the possibility of treating the underlying disease. The latest vaccines available, such as that for Herpes Zoster, see extremely low coverage compared to the number of people with cancer, about 3.6 million in Italy. This is why we need a vaccination offer for the fragile patient in the place of care “. Like this Claudio Mastroianni, president of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), speaking today at the event entitled: “Vaccination of the cancer patient. New opportunities for public health“, to the Ministry of Health.

At the meeting, promoted by the scientific societies of Simit infectious disease specialists, hygienists (Sites) and oncologists (Aiom) with the unconditional contribution of GSK, to achieve new objectives through paths aimed at strengthening the centrality of the patient, representatives of the political world participated, institutional and of the Federation of Voluntary Associations in Oncology (Favo). At the center of the debate – organized in the World Immunization Week (April 24-30) and on the eve of the 17th day of the cancer patient (12-15 May) – the fundamental question ofreduction of vaccination barrierswhich still exist, streamline therapies with the creation of free and available reserved wards, clear and defined paths for those in need.

As highlighted in the meeting also by Mastroianni: “There is a lack of structured pathways between the oncologist who recommends vaccination and the doctor who administers the vaccine, so the patient is ultimately not vaccinated. There are supply difficulties in hospitals where patients are treated and there is also a lack of addresses at the regional level ”.

On the strategies to be undertaken, the president of Simit observes that “it is important encourage the training of specialists on infectious diseases preventable with vaccination in adults and create a vaccination model centered in hospitalsi, in places of care, with the advice of specialists and the infectious disease specialist who could become a point of reference for the frail patient. We have concrete opportunities such as the well-constructed national vaccination plan, documents from scientific societies and the great experience of the Covid pandemic, which we must not neglect. Furthermore, there is a relationship of trust between a fragile person, cancer patient and a specialist that can increase the adhesion rate ”.

At an organizational level, according to the infectious disease specialist, “hubs that are still active could be used or structures within health centers could be created such as vaccination clinics dedicated to these fragile people. The procurement – concludes Mastroianni – is important, but governance is also needed to favor the flow for the delivery of the vaccine “.